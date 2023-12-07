The time for procrastinating is over, so it’s a good thing we’ve expanded our Holiday Gift Guide.

Our city is bolstered by talented makers, creative entrepreneurs, independent businesses and neighborhood markets, so there’s never been a better time to ditch Amazon and buy local.

Every year, Toby Fraley — creator of the Robot Repair Shop installation at Pittsburgh International Airport — designs his highly anticipated Pittsburgh Ornament. This year, Fraley pays homage to what is most certainly our city’s current mascot: The Spotted Lanternfly. Since Fraley’s website reads in all caps, “ANY ORDERS PLACED AFTER NOVEMBER 15th ARE NOT GUARANTEED TO ARRIVE BY CHRISTMAS,” we’re just giving it a mention here.



For even more gift ideas, check out our list of holiday markets in December. You might even score some cool loot for yourself, too.

No Plastic? No Problem! Reusable Tote Bag from Yeahyelhsa

This reusable tote bag designed by Pittsburgh-based illustrator Ashley Devine arrives just in time for Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban, which went into effect on Oct. 14. Blending conscious consumerism with pop culture, the canvas bag features a twist on the iconic smiley face design surrounded by a cheery flower. Made from 12-ounce premium cotton, it’s roomy enough (14.75″ x 14.75″ x 5″) for your groceries, books or other handmade goodies designed by Yeahyelhsa. ($24)

Photo courtesy of Acadia Publishing.

“Gen X Pittsburgh: The Beehive and the ’90s Scene” by David Rullo

For anyone of a certain age (ahem, this writer who grew up going there and still has the iconic yellow mug), the Beehive Coffeehouse was a social and cultural mecca, with its anchor site on East Carson Street and a second location in Oakland. From 1991 until 2018, the Beehive was magnetic, especially during those restless youth years and in the era before coffee shops graced every block. This new book by Dormont resident David Rullo is a must for any reader interested in how public spaces like cafes truly embody a sense of place and transform communities. Looking for more Pittsburgh-themed tomes for the bookworms on your list? Don’t miss “Jazz in the Hill: Nightlife and Narratives of a Pittsburgh Neighborhood;” “Growing Up Yinzer: Memories from Beloved Pittsburghers;” “On the Rocks: The Primadonna Story;” “Picturing Joy;” and “She Devils at the Door.” ($17.49)

Seasonal Sweets Gift Box. Photo courtesy of love, Pittsburgh.

Themed Gift Boxes from love, Pittsburgh

With storefronts in three neighborhoods — the Strip District, Mount Washington and the Cultural District – featuring 100 Pittsburgh-based makers, buying local has never felt so good. But with so many gifts to choose from, making decisions can be stressful. That’s where the retail pros at love, Pittsburgh come in. Let them curate a gift box for your special someone. Choose from a variety of themed boxes, such as the Host with the Most Box, Seasonal Sweets Box, Local Champ Set, The Home Box, Hello Neighbor Box and Best Wishes Box. Or, get creative with the Build-Your-Own Box option. ($19.50-$99)

Winter Adventure Hats by Otto Finn.

Winter Adventure Hat from Otto Finn

Winter is coming, so why not be prepared? The new Winter Adventure Hat from Lawrenceville-based designer Otto Finn is just the accessory you need to stay warm, look stylish and slow down the damaging fast fashion industry. Marrying functionality and sustainability, the eco-conscious hat embodies a “passion for sustainable fashion,” that is behind all of Otto Finn’s work. Crafted from upcycled wool, quilt or kantha scraps sourced from the studio’s jacket production with a plush shearling lining, this hat keeps you protected while reducing textile waste. And you won’t see other people wearing it because Otto Finn specializes in one-of-a-kind wearables. See them all at the new Otto Finn storefront opening on Dec. 9 at 4607 Butler St. ($130)

Photo courtesy of Worker Bird.

Hygge AF Holiday Cards from Worker Bird

Looking for a holiday card that’s more of a vibe rather than a specific salutation? Sharing the coziness, comfort and conviviality that are the main ingredients for a hygge existence, these cards will make spirits bright. And if you’ve been seeing the term but are not sure what hygge is all about, read our guide to “the Danish lifestyle trend.” Handprinted by Mount Lebanon-based artist Kim Fox — known for her contemporary folk art that incorporates recycled tin and wood — these blank cards let you craft your own holiday greeting. The black and gold color scheme is perfect for all the yinzers on your list. ($5) Spirit Cat Calendar at Ceremonial in Point Breeze. Photos courtesy of Ceremonial.

Spirit Cats Moon + Sun 2024 Calendar from Ceremonial

For folks craving a different spiritual holiday season, Ceremonial in Point Breeze is your one-stop shop. From the maker of the shop’s popular cat and witch tarot decks comes this brand-new calendar hand-painted by Nicole Piar. Each month welcomes a new spirit cat, keyword and healing message. Pagan pals on your list will also love the shop’s assortment of witchy gifts and bayberry candles. ($28)

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

As much as we’d all love to, we can’t have a sloth as a pet. But we can visit three of them at the Aviary and we can share our sloth love with these adorable gifts featuring the cutest mammal ever. Made from 100% recycled materials, this sloth plushie is sure to become someone’s favorite snuggle buddy. While cuddling, kids (ages 5 and up) can sketch their way through an adventure with sloths, ocelots, red pandas and otters. The sturdy 64-page book contains black-coated scratch-off pages, illustrations with informative text, and 20 bonus pages for doodles and drawings. ($20.99 plushie; $14.99 book)

Libations from Goodlander Cocktail Brewery and Jackworth Ginger Beer. Photos courtesy of Tom O’Connor (left) and Jackworth Ginger Beer.

If Pittsburgh had a Libations Row, it would be Hamilton Avenue in Larimer. On one side of the street sits Goodlander Cocktail Brewery and KLVN Coffee Lab, and on the other, the brand-new Jackworth Ginger Beer. And just around the corner on Julius is East End Brewing Co. Do we detect a trend? Goodlander had us at Takeout Cocktails. You can’t go wrong with their refreshing handcrafted concoctions such as the Spiced Pear Mule, Cranberry Street, Mojito and Eastside, which come in 16-ounce or 32-ounce growlers. Then, cross the street to pick up a Holiday 4-Pack (5% ABV) from Jackworth Ginger Beer, featuring limited edition holiday bottles and packaging. ($14-$26)

Photo courtesy of Jak’s Bakery.

Satisfy all the “sweet teeth” on your list with a trip to Jak’s Bakery. As NEXT reported in 2022, Zhelyazko “Jak” Latinov ran a popular bakery in his native Bulgaria for 20 years before hosting pop-up events and selling at farmers markets in Pittsburgh. The wait is over because his storefront has opened at 4310 Main St. in Bloomfield. The family bakery specializes in handmade breads and pastries — sweet and savory — highlighting traditional Bulgarian techniques, recipes and ingredients with “modern twists and tastes.” Bring some Pogacha (think baklava cake) or Christmas Kozunak with candied peel, raisins and sliced almonds to your holiday gift exchange and you’ll be the life of the party. Welcome 2024 with the Maslenitsa, a yeasted phyllo pastry with a cheese and egg filling. From Jak’s: “We bake a foil-wrapped coin into each. Perfect for sharing at a New Year’s party or any gathering. One lucky guest who gets the coin will have fortune all year.” ($4-$30)

Photo courtesy of Warm Timber Saunas.

Sauna Session with Warm Timber

Nothing says melt away the holiday stress better than the gift of a sauna session. Help your partner, bestie or colleague do so — and maybe join them? That’s right: Warm Timber will bring its authentic, wood-fired Finnish sauna right to you. Step into a cedar interior with double-tiered benches, where a wood-burning stove provides the heat and a woodsy aroma. It’s the ultimate way to banish the winter blues. Keep your eye on their website for public sessions. I can vouch for the benefits after going on a sauna date with three friends at the Sharpsburg marina where we even waded in the Allegheny to cool off. ($300 for one-seven people; $400 for eight-12 people)

Portraits of Irene Cara, Betty Davis and Tina Turner by Charlie Wallace. Photos courtesy of Charlie Wallace and VaultArt Studio.

Artwork by Charlie Wallace from VaultArt Studio

The art lover in your life will cherish a Charlie Wallace original. A member of VaultArt Studio, the self-taught artist shares his passion for pop culture, Pittsburgh and Hollywood via his signature oil pastel portraits of music, film and television icons. Many of Wallace’s portraits have local connections, such as Betty Davis and Irene Cara. A project of Achieva — which supports people with disabilities — VaultArt Studio is located at 5100 Penn Ave. in Garfield. At Vault, 100% of the proceeds connect the artists to professional instruction, exhibition space and career development. ($45-$125)

Earrings by Electric Cat. Photo by Jennifer Baron.

Drag is Not a Crime Earrings from Electric Cat

They’ve been worn by acclaimed drag performers so now it’s your turn to share your pride. Forget drab hoops and studs, let your ears make a statement with these vibrant earrings designed by Pittsburgh-based jewelry maker Electric Cat. Handmade from acrylic, the 2-inch earrings are available in Electric Cat’s trademark vibrant colorways, from orange and yellow to red and pink. Born in Russia, Masha Vereshchenko moved to Detroit at age 12 with her mother. A self-taught multidisciplinary artist, she makes work that is “heavily influenced by the drag and club kid scene that she calls home.” You can also find her eye-popping pieces at Boheme Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville. As a proud owner of several pairs of Electric Cat earrings, I can tell you they always draw compliments. ($32)

Photo courtesy of Salty Paws Pittsburgh.

Gift Certificate from Salty Paws

Did someone say canine ice cream parlor? Pittsburgh native Jessica Kury shares her lifelong passion for animals via this special doggie ice cream shop. Located at 4126 Butler St. in Lawrenceville, Salty Paws offers a “unique interactive ice cream and retail experience.” This is the ultimate place to spoil furry besties (trust me, my Lab loves it) with both treats and toys. Dog owners have a blast watching their pets enjoy cones, waffle bowls or dishes filled with dog-friendly, lactose-free ice cream. There’s an impressive toppings bar that will please even the pickiest pooches — from dehydrated chicken to sweet potato fries to baked goods. The retail section carries all kinds of toys, treats and accessories from antlers and CBD to “dogdanas” and pet stockings. The space can even be rented out for doggie birthday parties. (minimum of $10)