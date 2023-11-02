Although Pittsburgh is beginning to hunker down after the first few frosts of the season, its residents can plan to fly north come spring.

On May 16, Icelandair will bring nonstop flights from Reykjavík, Iceland, to the Steel City, Pittsburgh International Airport announced on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“Pittsburgh is filled with a rich history and a vibrant culture, and home to many international businesses,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair, in a press release.”With all that Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have to offer, we know Icelandair is the perfect fit to help bring Pittsburghers to the world, and the world to the Steel City, and we look forward to welcoming them aboard.”

Icelandair’s Boeing 737-8 MAX flights will depart from Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights are available to book now.

Iceland is home to the Reynisfjara black sand beach and basalt columns, the Gullfoss waterfall and Vatnajökull, Europe’s largest glacier. The northern lights also reach a period of peak visibility in the country in September, according to Visit Iceland — one month before the seasonal flights end for the year.

Bogason says Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport also opens up “easy connections to the UK, Scandinavia and Continental Europe,” for Pittsburghers.

For yinzers seeking a warmer climate, the airport announced on Oct. 26 that Southwest Airlines will offer seasonal nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to San Diego, California, from June 8 through August. At the same time, Southwest will resume its seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and add a third flight to Nashville, Tennessee, on peak days.