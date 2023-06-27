Breeze Airways continues to expand nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport with the announcement that it will begin flying to Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 5.

The new route is the airline’s 12th since it began service from Pittsburgh in July 2021 with four flights.

Flights to Tampa will be on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting at $59 one way if purchased by July 3.

“We appreciate Breeze’s impressive growth in Pittsburgh with service to now 12 nonstop markets,” said Bryan Dietz, Senior Vice President, Air Service & Commercial Development, in a statement. “This new service highlights our market’s strong desire for more nonstop options to destinations in Florida.”

“We have seen amazing demand in Pittsburgh as we continue to expand and grow at PIT,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “This new route to Tampa will offer our guests in Pennsylvania a dozen nonstop destinations — in just two years of service.

From Pittsburgh, Breeze flies direct to Charleston, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York-Islip, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; plus on-stop/no-plane-change service to Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah.

And beginning on Sept. 8 it will add nonstop service to Los Angeles, replacing current flights to John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Breeze offers bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest with different amenities, including extra legroom and free checked bags. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.