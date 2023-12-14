Frontier Airlines will offer four new direct flights out of Pittsburgh next spring.

The Denver-based “ultra-low fare carrier” will begin flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia on May 16 and to Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham on May 17. Currently, Frontier offers direct flights to Orlando and Denver out of the Pittsburgh International Airport.

In a press release, airport CEO Christina Cassotis says the additions strengthen PIT’s standing as both an origin and destination airport.

“Frontier’s investment in the Pittsburgh region, which will more than double its service in our market, will enhance the connections between the Western and Eastern parts of the state and make Philadelphia much more accessible,” Cassotis says.

Come May, the Philadelphia flight will occur twice daily. Flights to Dallas-Fort Worth will be available three times per week, and Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham four times per week.

To celebrate the additions, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19, but the low fares are available only to Discount Den members — a subscription priced at $60 yearly — who book before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The discount also includes a host of blackout dates running March through May.