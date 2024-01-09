Breeze Airways will add nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to San Diego this spring, the airline announced Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“Continuing to grow connections to the West Coast has been a top priority, and we’re glad Breeze sees the same opportunities from Pittsburgh that we do,” says Bryan Dietz, Pittsburgh International Airport’s senior vice president of air service and commercial development, in a release.

The cross-country flights will launch on Friday, May 3, and continue on Mondays and Fridays. Currently, fares start at $139 for one-way trips purchased before Monday, Jan. 15, for use by Tuesday, Sept. 3.

On the Expedia travel site, flights to San Diego range between $119 and $370 for one-way trips in May, but the site does not yet include Breeze’s offerings.

Breeze Airways also is offering 35% off all roundtrip fares for flights between Jan. 15 and May 22. The tickets must be purchased before this Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:59 p.m. using the promo “GETFRESH” at checkout.

More information on the flights and fare discounts is available on Breeze Airways’ website.