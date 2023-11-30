Four years ago, Brandon and Stacey Mytrysak bought an established 60-acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana that they are growing into a Christmas holiday destination.

The sale of a Christmas tree farm in a county touting itself as “The Christmas Tree Capital of the World” may not seem like news. But, according to Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, the number of farms there has been shrinking.

In the 1960s, there were more than 200 Christmas tree farms in Indiana County. Now there are only about 10.

“A lot of the older guys died off,” Van Horn says.

There’s uncertainty in tree farming. Christmas trees grow only about a foot a year; damage from deer can destroy years of growth in one night; and payday comes mostly once a year.

“You can’t see 10 years into the future,” Van Horn says.

The Mytrysak family operates a 60-acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana. Stacey and Brandon Mytrysak pose with their daughters, five-month-old daughter, Avery, Lilly, age 8, center, and Elena, age 6. Photo by John Beale.

Stacey Mytrysak, 39, is a part-time police officer, and a swim team coach at the local YMCA. Her husband, Brandon, 38, is a third-generation tree grower and a full-time instructor at a prison.

With three young children, some might say the Mytrysaks didn’t need another job.

“Everything is on the line for us. It makes you a lot nervous,” Brandon says. “My family’s farm was 12 acres, now we’re farming 70+ acres. I hope I can give my kids my passion to move it on. Video by John Beale.

“It’s perfect to bring them out here, raise them on a farm, and teach them the ins and outs of Christmas trees.”

Stacey works in the fields at Mytrysak Family Tree Farm with her 5-month-old daughter, Avery, securely snuggled to her chest. The farm office includes space for the children.

Stacey Mytrysak works on the farm with her five-month-old daughter, Avery, on November 19, 2023. Photo by John Beale.

“The most difficult thing is trying to juggle other jobs and our kids,” Stacey says. “In the off-season, we don’t have workers. It’s only me and my husband.”

Trees must be trimmed, shaped and fertilized.

“It’s non-stop work,” Stacey says.

Visitors get refreshments at Mytrysak’s Family Tree Farm in Indiana on November 25, 2023. Photo by John Beale.

The Mytrysaks plant 2,000 trees each year. This year, they hope to sell 1,000 trees.

“Christmas is important because it pays all the bills for the farm,” Stacey says. “Brandon and I have other jobs to pay healthcare and the home bills.”

To ensure there will be trees available for future years — and the need for additional help at the farm — the Mytrysaks limit the number of days when customers are permitted to cut their own trees in the fields.

Visitors to Mytrysak Family Tree Farm ride a wagon into the fields to select and cut their Christmas trees. Photo by John Beale.

For two weekends beginning on Black Friday, visitors can ride a tractor wagon into the field to cut their tree, or they can select one from hundreds that have already been cut. After Dec. 3, visitors select a pre-cut tree.

The Mytrysaks say their goal is to offer more than just a place to buy a tree. They have wreath-making classes, breakfast with Santa Claus, a Christmas gift shop, refreshments, and miniature train rides for the kids.

“Every year we want to add one more thing to make the farm more enjoyable,” Stacey said. Santa Claus poses with Lexi, a Bichon Poodle owned by Rick Dilelio of Louisa Virginia. Dilelio said he returns to Indiana each year to select a tree. Photo by John Beale.

Mytrysak Family Tree Farm, located about 60 miles from Pittsburgh, is open on weekends while their supply of trees lasts. The address is 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Christmas trees range in price from $52 for a Colorado Spruce or White Pine, to $592 for an 18-foot Balsam Grand Fir.